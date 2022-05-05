Photos from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Actors Aljon Mendoza and Sky Quizon were surprised by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers on the twist on their characters on the primetime series “Viral Scandal.”

During the finale media conference Tuesday, Mendoza and Quizon opened up about how fans are starting to link their characters together – an added light side story in the heavy drama series.

In the series, Quizon plays Brax, who appeared to be a rival of Pogs (Mendoza) for Bea (Karina Bautista) in the early part of the show. Later on, Brax would come out and admit that he likes Pogs and not Bea.

“Super surprised with the reception ng tao kay Brax at saka kay Pogs na gusto na nila i-dismiss si Bea. Pero siyempre kailangan pa rin niya ipagtanggol si Bea,” Quizon said.

Mendoza echoed Quizon’s answer, saying he was not aware at first about the plot twist among their characters.

According to Quizon, their roles were a good break from the serious tone of the series that revolved around the fight for justice of Rica Sicat (Charlie Dizon) and her family after her scandal went viral.

“It's a lighter angle sa mismong series kasi it's very serious and socially relevant pero 'yung pagdating sa kanila medyo light and fun. Pero at the same time, may sinasabi rin,” he explained.

“It's very representational of those people na masculine, na tinatago nila kung sino talaga sila kasi takot sila ma-judge ng iba tao. Takot sila malaman ng pamilya.”

Meanwhile, Bautista was also grateful for the viewers' reaction to the scenes of Braz and Pogs, which for her, suggests a more accepting attitude with regards to same-sex relationships.

“It was really good to see na mayroong ganung feedback kasi ibig sabihin very accepting na 'yung mga tao because of that kind of love,” she said.

Bautista also praised her two co-stars for going out of their comfort zones to portray Brax and Pogs.

“Ang maganda dun, binigay nila pareho. Alam kong 'di sila sanay sa mga roles na 'yon, pero ginawa pa rin nila 'yung best. Kung saan pati 'yung mga supporters kinakabahan for Bea. I enjoyed that kind of crush, love,” the young actress added.

“Viral Scandal” is down to its last eight nights.

