Mariano (Rowell Santiago), the imposter of President Hidalgo, is held hostage by Arturo (John Estrada) and Cardo’s (Coco Martin) groups, in the May 4 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA – The so-called president’s long con has come to an end, as the hired imposter who deceived the country finally revealed himself, in the Wednesday episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Captured and under threat of being killed, a desperate Mariano (Rowell Santiago) decided his life would only be spared if he tells Armando (John Estrada) and Cardo (Coco Martin) the truth.

Though he may look it, he was not the man they had both long wanted vengeance on. Mariano exposed the scheme: Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Arturo (Tirso Cruz III), and Renato (John Arcilla) had connived to put the real president, Oscar (Rowell Santiago), into an induced coma, with a look-alike puppet installed in his place to do their bidding.

As President Hidalgo, the imposter declared Cardo as enemies of the state, turning them into fugitives who would lose many of their loved ones as they fled the government’s many attempts to hunt them down.

With Mariano’s confession, Cardo and Task Force Agila finally made sense of Oscar’s apparent betrayal despite their long history and strong alliance; the real president has long been kept away from the Palace podium.

Turning the tables, Cardo now forced Mariano to speak to the nation through a recorded message, to lure Lily, Arturo, and Renato to a face-off in the north for “peace talks.”

Oscar, meanwhile, remained in hiding with his loyal aides, after escaping being held captive inside Malacanang.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

