Maris Racal admits being nervous during bikini shoot

MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal admitted that she was nervous when she did photo shoot wearing a bikini for Star Magic's "Hot Summer in Baler" special.

On social media, Racal uploaded snaps taken from the pictorial.

"This was my first professionally done photo shoot wearing a bikini. I admit I was quite nervous shooting this but so glad people were so supportive (lalo na kayo @alorskieee @janeoineza). Thank you sa napakagaling na team @youmeusmnl, and of course @direklauren and @starmagicphils for making #HotSummerBaler happen," Racal wrote on her Instagram page.

"Hot Summer in Baler," the summer special of Star Magic was launched on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and Star Magic's social media accounts last May 1.

Heaven Peralejo, Maureen Wroblewitz, Zach Castañeda, Michelle Vito, Eian Rances, Elmo Magalona, Kira Balinger, Brent Manalo, Jane Oineza, Vivoree Esclito, Karina Bautista, Andrea Brillantes and Racal joined forces for the summer campaign that also showcases the beauty of Baler.

Also part of the ABS-CBN talent agency summer special were Alora Sasam, Esnyr Ranollo and Pepe Herrera.



