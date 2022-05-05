LOOK: Vina Morales joins ex Robin Padilla in campaign

MANILA – Singer and actress Vina Morales is endorsing her former boyfriend and onscreen partner, actor Robin Padilla, who is currently running for a senate seat.

On Instagram, Morales explained that she is backing Padilla not because they have been colleagues in the showbiz industry but because she knows he has a good heart.

Morales joined Padilla in his campaign in Camarines Norte.

“Tinatanong pa ba yan kung sino po ang numero uno sa aking listahan sa Senado. Kung 'di ang Utol ko na si @robinhoodpadilla. Hindi po dahil sa naka trabaho ko s’ya sa industriya kung 'di dahil sa kabutihan at layunin ng kanyang puso sa bawat kapwa,” she wrote in the caption.

Padilla and Morales starred in the hit 1991 action flick "Ang Utol Kong Hoodlum" and its sequel.

Morales added she has personally witnessed Padilla’s generosity when people would come up to him in the past for help.

“Nuon pa man at ngayon, maski wala pa s’ya sa posisyon marami na po s'yang natulungan, isa po akong saksi. Wala pong pinipili 'yan, basta kaya n'ya, ibibigay n'ya at kung wala talaga, gagawa po 'yan ng paraan,” she said.

Born Robinhood Fernando Padilla, the actor is dubbed as the "Bad Boy of Philippine Action Movies" with several box-office hits like "Anak ni Baby Ama," "Grease Gun Gang" and "Bad Boy 2."

He is the youngest brother of actors Rommel, Royette and Rustom Padilla, who has since come out as a trans woman BB Gandanghari.

His signature “simpatiko” appeal have captured the hearts of many actresses, including Morales, Sharon Cuneta, Kris Aquino, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

But Padilla's career suffered a major blow after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 17-21 years of imprisonment in 1996. While serving his sentence, he converted to Islam and married Liezl Sicangco in a Muslim ceremony. He has four children with her.

After two years of imprisonment, then President Fidel Ramos pardoned Padilla, who then made a comeback in show business. He starred in TV shows "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Puwedeng-Puwede, " "Pilipinas Got Talent," and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

Padilla was also one of the hosts of the defunct noontime show, "Wowowee," where he met TV host-actress Mariel Rodriguez.

The two dated for a few months before marrying in 2010. They now have two daughters.