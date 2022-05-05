Kiss N Tell launches debut EP 'Ikuwento Natin'

MANILA -- OPM band Kiss N Tell has released its debut extended play (EP) "Ikuwento Natin" produced by Gracenote's Eunice Jorge.

The EP is a collection of five original tracks written by the alternative pop rock band members Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug III, inspired by the stories of people around them.

Aside from the previously released songs "Huling Pahina," "Lundag," "Exsena," and "Bahaghari," the EP, released by DNA Music, also includes the new song "Paraya" about accepting the end of a relationship and wishing the best for one's former lover.

Just last Friday, ABS-CBN's Star Music released the music video for "Paraya" on its official YouTube page.

Formed in 2019, Kiss N Tell was a finalist in the 11th edition of the Himig songwriting competition with its original song "Pahina."