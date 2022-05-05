Home  >  Entertainment

Kiss N Tell launches debut EP 'Ikuwento Natin'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2022 11:35 AM

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/05/05/kiss-n-tell-band-21009.jpg

MANILA -- OPM band Kiss N Tell has released its debut extended play (EP) "Ikuwento Natin" produced by Gracenote's Eunice Jorge.

The EP is a collection of five original tracks written by the alternative pop rock band members Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug III, inspired by the stories of people around them. 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/05/05/kiss-n-tell_ikuwento-natin-ep-21010.jpg

Aside from the previously released songs "Huling Pahina," "Lundag," "Exsena," and "Bahaghari," the EP, released by DNA Music, also includes the new song "Paraya" about accepting the end of a relationship and wishing the best for one's former lover. 

Just last Friday, ABS-CBN's Star Music released the music video for "Paraya" on its official YouTube page.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Formed in 2019, Kiss N Tell was a finalist in the 11th edition of the Himig songwriting competition with its original song "Pahina."

Read More:  Kiss n Tell   Star Music   Ikuwento Natin   OPM  