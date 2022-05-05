GMA-7 stars Bea Binene, Anthony Rosaldo, Kris Bernal, and Christian Bautista participate at different rallies of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign. Rommelyn Qunito, Robredo People’s Council / Twitter: @anthonyrosaldo / Instagram: @xtianbautista

MANILA — Bea Binene, Kris Bernal, and Christian Bautista are among the latest showbiz personalities to join the campaign trail of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Bernal took the stage at the Zamboanga del Norte sortie of the tandem on May 4, Bautista performed in Cavite on May 1, while Binene spoke to fellow supporters in Nueva Ecija on April 25.

They are not the only Kapuso artists who have lent their platform and talent to the campaign by attending a Robredo-Pangilinan rally.

Kokoy de Santos first appeared in Pasig City on March 20, Anthony Rosaldo joined for the first time in Caloocan on March 26, while Pokwang urged support for the candidates from fellow Antipolo City residents on April 5.

Aside from those who have shown up at rallies, several artists identified with GMA-7 have voiced their support for Robredo and Pangilinan through social media, including the likes of Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, Carla Abellana, and Rochelle Pangilinan.

The active part of celebrities in this year’s election campaign has become the subject of discussion online, amid accusations that stars, specifically those identified with ABS-CBN, are motivated by the restoration of the network’s franchise.

Vice Ganda and Angel Locsin, both Kapamilya stars who happen to be endorsing Robredo’s presidential bid, have addressed the allegation on separate occasions.

“May prangkisa o wala, kay VP Leni ako,” Locsin tweeted in April.

In March, she answered a similar comment on Instagram, by saying: “Bakit mo naman naisip na ang aming desisyon ay nakabase lang dahil sa isang kumpanya? Oo, mahalaga sa akin ang ABS-CBN lalo na ang mga nakatrabaho ko. Pero ang boto ko ay para sa kung anong tingin kong makakabuti para sa ating bansa.”

Vice Ganda, meanwhile, was more detailed in his response, following his endorsement of Robredo. In a live episode of “It’s Showtime” in April, the comedy superstar emphasized that ABS-CBN’s frequencies have since been re-assigned to other companies.

“Wala na pong mahahabol ang ABS-CBN,” Vice Ganda said. “Wala na pong in-apply na franchise ang ABS-CBN, kaya wala po kaming hinahabol na franchise. Hindi na naman mahahabol ‘yun. ABS-CBN is no longer after any franchise.”

“Kasi lagi kong nababasa, ‘Si ganiyan, kaya ganiyan, dahil sa franchise, kasi umaasa sila.’ Wala nang inaasahan. Tapos na ‘yung kabanata na ‘yun. Tapos na.”