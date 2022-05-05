MANILA — Several showbiz personalities, dubbed “Artists for Sara,” have gathered for a music video supporting the vice-presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Stage and screen veterans Cesar Montano, Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Richard Reynoso, Elizabeth Oropesa, Arnell Ignacio, and Ima Castro were among the artists who appeared in “Lilipad Na Ang Agila.”

The tune, an ode to Duterte, was released on Thursday by musician and producer Njel de Mesa, who also appears in the video.

“Huling pasabog,” de Mesa’s NDM Studios described the music video, referring to its release with only less than a week before the May 9 elections.

Other artists featured in the video include Giselle Sanchez, Gerald Santos, Ynez Veneracion, Duncan Ramos, Keanna Reeves, Jopay Paguia, and Joshua Zamora.

While the “Lilipad Na Ang Agila” specifically pertains to Duterte, its video also includes the “UniTeam” logo and sees a few of the artists wearing a shirt in the colors of the political alliance.

Under the ticket, Duterte is running alongside presidential candidate, former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.