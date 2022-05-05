HBO Go revisits 'Time Traveller's Wife' in new series

'The Time Traveler's Wife' stars Theo James and Rose Leslie. Handout

MANILA – Viewers can get a chance to revisit the classic tale of “The Time Traveler's Wife” as HBO and HBO Go are set to release a new original series.

The six-episode science-fiction and romantic drama will premiere at the same time as the US on May 16 at 9 a.m. on HBO and HBO GO, with a same day 10 p.m. encore on HBO.

A new episode will drop every Monday.

Based on the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, the series weaves the themes of love, loss, marriage, and survival in a story that defies the laws and logic of time.

The series stars Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”) as Clare and Theo James (“Divergent”) as Henry.

When she was 6 years old, Clare meets Henry, the future love of her life - and who, as a time traveler, is actually visiting from the future.

Fourteen years later, when Clare wanders into the library where Henry works, claiming not only to have known him all her life but also to be his future wife, a magical romance ensues that is as sprawling and complicated as Henry's attempts to explain his "condition."

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” also stars Caitlin Shorey and Everleigh McDonell as younger versions of Clare; Brian Altemus and Jason David as younger versions of Henry; as well as Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.