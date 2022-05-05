Home  >  Entertainment

Gracenote aims to inspire with new song 'Sindi'

Posted at May 05 2022 11:55 AM

Gracenote. Handout
MANILA -- Filipino electro-pop rock band Gracenote has released a new single “Sindi” to pay tribute to those who inspire others.

Its lyrics is about igniting one’s light to kindle those of others around them. By finding that little spark in a person, he or she can affect a positive change in others and create a bigger fire.

The lyric video of “Sindi” was posted on the band’s official Facebook page. It was taken during their performance at One Pink Festival at Sorsogon last Sunday.

“Sindi” is only available on Gracenote’s Facebook page. Watch the lyric video below.

 
