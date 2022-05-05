Gracenote aims to inspire with new song 'Sindi'

Gracenote. Handout

MANILA -- Filipino electro-pop rock band Gracenote has released a new single “Sindi” to pay tribute to those who inspire others.

Its lyrics is about igniting one’s light to kindle those of others around them. By finding that little spark in a person, he or she can affect a positive change in others and create a bigger fire.

The lyric video of “Sindi” was posted on the band’s official Facebook page. It was taken during their performance at One Pink Festival at Sorsogon last Sunday.

“Sindi” is only available on Gracenote’s Facebook page. Watch the lyric video below.