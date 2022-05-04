MANILA – Months after their breakup went public, Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial briefly stole the limelight when they reunited onstage at a miting de avance for a local political party in Quezon City Wednesday.

Chants of “Balikan!” rose from the crowd attending the District 2 rally of the Serbisyo sa Bayan Party as Loyzaga approached Imperial, who had just finished performing her first song in an intermission.

WATCH: Diego Loyzaga joined ex-lover Barbie Imperial onstage as she sang “Migraine”, one of her sets at the miting de avances. He told her on mic he was affected hearing the song backstage.



The crowd responded by repeatedly chanting “Balikan!” pic.twitter.com/VcQC7GFeWA — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 4, 2022

Imperial was hyping the crowd when she glanced at Loyzaga walking toward her after he was called onstage by candidates.

She immediately turned away, drawing cheers from the audience.

“Sorry nanggulo ako, narinig ko lang kanta mo. Medyo naapektuhan ako sa backstage. Pero sige ituloy mo na. Go na, go na,” Loyzaga told Imperial after a quick off-mic exchange.

Her opening song was “Migraine”, which she also sang at the party’s rallies in other areas in previous days.

After Loyzaga went backstage, Imperial joked to QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, who was seated at the back of the stage: “Uy wala ‘yon sa kontrata ko, Mayor Joy! Joke lang po. Shot puno!”

Loyzaga guested at the sortie to support District 6 congressional candidate Ralph Tulfo, a former classmate.

Exes Diego Loyzaga & Barbie Imperial were not seen interacting backstage after their encounter during the program, a production staff said.



After Imperial revealed their breakup publicly last February, Loyzaga said in March they were just “friends in talking terms”. pic.twitter.com/sE3Agd9AU9 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 4, 2022

During his turn in the program, Loyzaga told the crowd he was also surprised to be at the same event with his ex.

“Hindi ko rin ine-expect na magkikita kami. Hindi ko akalain na magkikita kami rito. Tapos ang kinanta pa niya, ‘Oo nga pala, hindi na tayo pwede [sic]’. Sabi ko sa kanya, OK lang ba mag-stay ka saglit, dahil may gusto akong sabihin sa’yo sa kanta,” he said.

He sang the acoustic ballad “Ako’y Sa’yo, Ika’y Akin” as his “response” to Imperial’s song.

Loyzaga and Imperial were in a relationship for a year before calling it quits after the New Year.

He went on vacation in the United States, while Imperial disclosed the breakup in February.

Both later told media they ended their romance in good terms and remain friends.

