BTS to release anthology album ‘Proof’ on June 10

The upcoming record of K-pop superstars BTS is a compilation album that also includes three new tracks, the band’s agency said Wednesday as it bared new details about the hotly anticipated release.

The anthology album titled “Proof” will be released on June 10, just days before the band marks its ninth anniversary, Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on fan community app WeVerse.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors,” Big Hit said.

“The anthology album ‘Proof’ that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks – including three all-new tracks – that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” it said.

The band also dropped a five-minute teaser video, which unveiled the upcoming record’s logo and showed art from past extended plays, full-length and single albums, and compilations.

Pre-orders for the album began Thursday morning.

BTS’ last studio album was “Be,” released in November 2020.

Last year, the band dropped the singles “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “My Universe” with British band Coldplay – all of which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

