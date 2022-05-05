Lights in the colors of the Philippine flag surround Ben&Ben and SB19 in their performance of ‘Kapangyarihan.’ YouTube: Ben&Ben



MANILA — Ben&Ben and SB19, two of the country’s top music acts today, released Thursday their performance video of the patriotic song “Kapangyarihan,” in the lead-up to the May 9 elections.

The performance begins with clips of various government assemblies in the Philippines throughout history. Ben&Ben and SB19 then appear on stage inside an empty theater, notably with pink light filling the venue.

Later, the lights turn into the colors of the Philippine flag.

Filipinos from different walks of life — farmers, students, teachers, medical workers, indigenous people, among others — are portrayed on stage, as the two bands perform.

Ben&Ben first released “Kapangyarihan” in 2020 as a protest song amid criticism of the government response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Beyond their music, the members of Ben&Ben have also been vocal on national issues through their individual statements on social media. As a group, they have endorsed the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo for president and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for vice president, performing numerous times for the tandem’s campaign trail.

Meanwhile, a disclaimer regarding SB19’s political stand was shown at the end of the performance video of “Kapangyarihan.”

“SB19 is part of this project and song as performers, not as an endorsement for any politician or political party for the 2022 Philippine National Elections,” it said.

