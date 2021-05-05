‘Welcome home’? Followers wonder if Ellen, Derek are living together

MANILA — With a photo meant to “welcome home” his fiancée Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay has stirred fresh speculation about their relationship — this time, as to whether they are living under the same roof.

On Instagram, Ramsay shared a collage of selfies with Adarna, captioned, “Welcome home, love!”

A number of comments on Ramsay’s post asked whether the couple has indeed moved in together — a topic which they previously discussed candidly.

The short answer: yes.

In their April interview with G3 San Diego, Ramsay and Adarna recalled that the setup was initially only temporary, and was meant to help the actress’ situation of living with an aunt in Manila, and having to go on lock-in taping for a show.

“She was living with her auntie, and she was going in and out of the house, so the auntie was really scared. She was going to move somewhere. Sabi ko, ‘Why don’t you stay here na lang. It’s safer for you,’” Ramsay shared.

That setup, of Adarna staying at Ramsay’s house, was meant to last until she heads back to her actual home in Cebu, once her tapings were finished.

“I stayed here temporarily and then I was supposed to go home na. This was after taping na. But I also didn’t want to go back, because I wanted to stay with him!” she said.

“Dinelay ko na lang nang dinelay,” Adarna admitted, laughing.

By February 4, Ramsay and Adarna officially became a couple. At that point, Ramsay asked to make their home setup a permanent one.

“The things is, we knew na, e. We know. We know,” Ramsay said, referring to ending up together.

Ramsay and Adarna got engaged on March 30, and have since appeared inseparable, based on their social media updates.

They plan to get married within the year.

Related video: