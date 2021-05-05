WATCH: Meet Percy, Vivoree Esclito's new companion

MANILA -- Vivoree Esclito introduced her new companion on Tuesday's "Star Magic Inside News."

The actress' dog is named Percy, after the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" novel series which she just finished reading.

According to Esclito, she immediately felt "very warm" and "at home" when she first saw Percy.

"And 'yun 'yung hinahanap ko na companion, kumbaga dito sa situation natin ngayon," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Instagram, Esclito has also been giving her fans a glimpse of her life with her furry companion.

Esclito, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, is one of the stars of the upcoming series "He's Into Her."

In a recent interview, Esclito said that she is grateful to still have work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from "He's Into Her," Esclito is also one of the celebrity performers of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

Related video: