Sunshine Cruz lauds daughter Sam’s friendliness to showbiz co-workers, staff

Photo from Sunshine Cruz's Instagram account

Sunshine Cruz was a proud mother as she opened up about the good stories she heard about her daughter, Sam, from fellow actors and other staff in showbiz.

The actress believes she has nothing to worry about when it comes to Sam's work ethic, as many people have vouched for her daughter’s friendliness with co-workers and crew.

“When it comes to that, I think wala naman akong problema. Kasi lahat ng nakakausap ko sa ABS-CBN na nakakatrabaho ni Sam, sinasabi nila sa akin na paborito daw nila si Sam kasi sobrang friendly, sobrang machika,” she narrated.

“So sabi ko nakakatuwa naman itong anak ko. I guess nakikita rin naman niya sa akin na friendly naman ako. I think 'yung pakikisama, wala akong magiging problema sa kanya,” the “Bagong Umaga” actress added.

Cruz said she has always reminded Sam to treat everyone with respect, especially after the latter decided to join showbiz.

“Sinasabi ko sa kanya to just be yourself. At saka important siyempre 'yung marunong ka makisama, marunong ka rumespeto hindi lang ng mga kapwa mo singers or artista, kundi 'yung mga nakakahalubilo mong staff and crew,” she added.

After working with her eldest Angelina in a TV commercial, Cruz also hopes to have a project with Sam in the future.

“It would be an honor and I’ll be very, very excited to work with my children. Kahit si Angelina nakatrabaho ko na siya sa TVC and nakakatuwa kasi nagpapaka-stage mother pa ako na, ‘Anak, ganito umiyak.’ Eh ang bilis naman pala umiyak ng anak ko,” she revealed.

Cruz also attributed the innate talent of her daughters in acting from their father, actor Cesar Montano.

“I guess it’s because napakahusay din naman na artista ng kanilang ama. Nakuha nila 'yun and nakikita rin naman nila sa akin yung pagtitiyaga ko at hindi ako tumitigil na matuto,” she said.

Last March, Sam officially entered the entertainment industry, signing a contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

