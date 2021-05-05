Sharon Cuneta receives sweet surprise from Sarah G, Matteo

Photos from @reallysharoncuneta and @matteog on Instagram

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta took to social media to express her happiness as she received a sweet surprise from celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli.

On Instagram, Cuneta shared a photo of a Cereal Milk Tres Leches Cake made by Geronimo, which came with a handwritten note from the couple.

Describing the dessert as "yummy," the country's "Megastar" teased Geronimo and said she misses her.

"Uy, nagbe-bake na si misis!" she said. "Miss you and love you always!"

Cuneta got to know Geronimo through actress Judy Ann Santos, who is known as one of the closest friends of the "Megastar."

In May 2018, Geronimo expressed her love and admiration for Santos and Cuneta.

"Sobra siyang totoong naging ate sa akin, sila ni Ms. Sharon (Cuneta). Forever ko 'yun tatanawin na utang na loob, 'yung ginawa nila for me na pagsuporta," she said.

