Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad expecting first child

MANILA — Newlyweds Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad are marking another milestone as a couple, as they announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child.

On Instagram, Pinto shared a photo of her and Semerad holding together a print-out of a sonogram.

“We are beyond excited to share with you all that we are pregnant,” the actress wrote. “Our hearts are full and feeling blessed. We honestly couldn’t be happier and excited for our greatest adventure yet!”

Semerad shared a similar photo on his Instagram page. The basketball player said in the caption: “I’m gonna be a Dad! Excited for this next chapter of our lives.”

Pinto, 31, and Semerad, 30, have been together for nearly three years.

They got engaged in November 2019, and got married in March 2021.

