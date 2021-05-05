Patrick Garcia, wife Nikka Martinez pull off maternity shoot at their home garage

MANILA — A tradition they’ve carried since becoming first-time parents, holding a maternity shoot was a non-negotiable for Patrick Garcia and his wife, Nikka Martinez, for their fourth child together.

While the pandemic initially dashed that hope, the celebrity couple managed to push through with the pictorial — by holding it at their home garage, with strict safety precautions from the photography team, Nice Print.

“This maternity shoot is extra special for us,” Nice Print said on Tuesday, as it released photos from Martinez’s pictorial. “We’ve been doing the maternity shoots for @onlypatrickgarcia and @nikkamgarcia for all their babies. We even covered their wedding in 2015!”

“With the current pandemic, we thought we would break our tradition with this beautiful family. But with much safety and planning, we pulled it off!” the group added.

According to Nice Print, the shoot was set up entirely at the couple’s garage at home. The photographer wore personal protective gear for the entirety of the pictorial.

“No makeup artist or any set design for this shoot — but [it] still came out so beautiful and memorable,” Nice Print said. “Thank you Pat and Nix for the love and trust all these years! We are happy to always be part of your family’s milestones!”

Sharing the final photos, Martinez wrote: “Didn’t think it was possible to have a maternity shoot but with the help of special people... we pulled it off!”

She and Garcia also expressed excitement about welcoming the latest addition to their family — their first baby boy — after three daughters together.

