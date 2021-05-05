Here are some Pinoy shows you can watch for free on YouTube’s Super Stream

MANILA -- YouTube has launched a summer edition of its Super Stream that would give free access to new content, including several Kapamilya movies and shows.

Starting May 9, viewers can stream hit local movies such as “Four Sisters And A Wedding,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” and “Anak” for free as a result of YouTube’s collaboration with media partners and creators.

Filipino users can also watch TV shows from ABS-CBN, GMA, and Regal Entertainment.

“We hope that viewers and families can enjoy this offering and make more memories this summer over the content they love while staying safe at home,” said Gabby Roxas, marketing head of Google Philippines.

The following videos and more will be available on the Super Stream channel starting May 9:

MOVIES

Anak

Ang Tanging Ina

Mamu: And a Mother Too

Call Center Girl

Pinay Pie

Four Sisters and a Wedding

My Illegal Wife

Barcelona: A Love Untold

You are the One

A Love Story

Mama's Girl

My 2 Mommies

Our Mighty Yaya

My Valentine Girls

When I Met U

TV SHOWS

Budoy

Maalaala Mo Kaya (motherhood episodes)

Tanging Yaman

100 Days to Heaven

It Might Be You

Magkaribal

Way Back Home

Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala

My Dear Heart

You're My Home

Magic Palayok

Grazilda

Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday

Magkaagaw

Ang Tanging Ina (the series)

Pepito Manaloto

Dear Uge

Kakabakaba Adventures

