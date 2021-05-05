Here are some Pinoy shows you can watch for free on YouTube’s Super Stream

MANILA -- YouTube has launched a summer edition of its Super Stream that would give free access to new content, including several Kapamilya movies and shows.
Starting May 9, viewers can stream hit local movies such as “Four Sisters And A Wedding,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” and “Anak” for free as a result of YouTube’s collaboration with media partners and creators.
Filipino users can also watch TV shows from ABS-CBN, GMA, and Regal Entertainment.
“We hope that viewers and families can enjoy this offering and make more memories this summer over the content they love while staying safe at home,” said Gabby Roxas, marketing head of Google Philippines.
The following videos and more will be available on the Super Stream channel starting May 9:
MOVIES
- Anak
- Ang Tanging Ina
- Mamu: And a Mother Too
- Call Center Girl
- Pinay Pie
- Four Sisters and a Wedding
- My Illegal Wife
- Barcelona: A Love Untold
- You are the One
- A Love Story
- Mama's Girl
- My 2 Mommies
- Our Mighty Yaya
- My Valentine Girls
- When I Met U
TV SHOWS
- Budoy
- Maalaala Mo Kaya (motherhood episodes)
- Tanging Yaman
- 100 Days to Heaven
- It Might Be You
- Magkaribal
- Way Back Home
- Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala
- My Dear Heart
- You're My Home
- Magic Palayok
- Grazilda
- Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday
- Magkaagaw
- Ang Tanging Ina (the series)
- Pepito Manaloto
- Dear Uge
- Kakabakaba Adventures
MUSIC
- One Music Presents: Super Janella
- Star Music Concert Clips - The Best of Daniel Padilla