Bernadette Sembrano releases new single 'Yakap'

MANILA – "TV Patrol" anchor Bernadette Sembrano has penned a new song which she released on May 5, the anniversary of the ABS-CBN shutdown.

Titled "Yakap," the song came to be after she wondered what difference the act of hugging each other would have made, especially in times like today.

To which, ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo suggested that she write the lyrics to a "yakap" song.

"I miss comforting people with a hug. And I miss being hugged, too. Please allow our music to embrace you during these times," she said.



The single also serves as a melodic companion for Kapamilya fans, artists, workers, and their families who frequently used the word "yakap" to comfort each other after last year's shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations.

The track has also taken on a new personal meaning for Sembrano after she recently battled COVID-19 herself.

"It became like a note to self," she shared.

"The song's intention was to comfort others, but now that I am going through anxiety myself, I was being reminded to remember the good times, smile, and all shall be well," she added.

"Yakap" is not the first time Sembrano collaborated with Manalo. In the past, they already worked on the titular song of the Kapamilya teleserye of the same name, "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin."

She also released the Christmas-themed track "Yakapin Ang Pasko" in 2020.

