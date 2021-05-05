Anne Curtis happy to see her mom as a doting grandma to Dahlia

Photos from @carmcurtissmith and @annecurtissmith on Instagram

MANILA - "Mas spoiled pa ang apo."

This was how Anne Curtis described her mom Carmen as a grandmother to her baby daughter Dahlia.

Curtis and her husband, Erwan Heussaff, welcomed their firstborn in Melbourne, Australia and they stayed there for a year with the actress' mom and her brother Thomas.

"It's made me appreciate them even more. And I'm so grateful to have been given that time to spend, let's just say, with my mom, my brother, when I was still in Melbourne," Curtis said in a recent press conference organized by Jollibee.

The "It’s Showtime" host said her family helped her and Heussaff in looking after Dahlia, and they are grateful for all the assistance especially since both of them are first-time parents.

"They really helped me during the first few months of motherhood, and my husband as well," she said.

"Just seeing my mom as a lola, in a different light, alam mo 'yon? Mas nakikita ko pa nga na totoo pala 'yon, na mas spoiled pa ang apo!"

Moving forward, Curtis is optimistic that she and Heussaff will be guided to the right path as parents with both their families there to help them.

"Little things like that, which made me appreciate and so thankful talaga to have them. Not only in my life, but in Dahlia's life," Curtis said.

Since their return to the Philippines in February, Curtis has yet to make a showbiz comeback.

In her most recent statement pertaining to her career, Curtis said in January that she will eventually go back to "It's Showtime," the ABS-CBN noontime program which she has co-hosted since its 2009 premiere.

