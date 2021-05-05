‘Ang pamilya ay di sinusukuan,’ Vice Ganda says on anniversary of ABS-CBN shutdown

Vice Ganda joins a rally in support of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in July 2020. Yeka To-ong, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda pertained once again to ABS-CBN as his family as it marked on Wednesday the first year since its forced broadcast shutdown.

On Twitter, the “It’s Showtime” mainstay shared an image of the latest slogan of ABS-CBN: “Andito kami para sa ‘yo.”

“Isang taon na ang nakalipas nang tangkain ng mga ganid at masasamang loob na ang mga Kapamilya ay mapagkaitan ng serbisyong kailangang kailangan nila lalo sa panahon ng pandemya,” he wrote.

“Ngunit di sila lubos na nagtagumpay. Dahil andito pa rin kami at patuloy na isinasabuhay ang sinumpaang linyang ‘In the service of the Filipino worldwide.’”

ang sinumpaang linyang “In the service of the Filipino worldwide”. Ang pamilya ay di sinusukuan. Nahihirapan ngunit nagtatagumpay. Andito pa rin kami para sa’yo KAPAMILYA! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 5, 2021

ABS-CBN was forced off free television and radio broadcast on May 5, 2020, a day after its franchise was left to expire in the House of Representatives.

In July 2020, ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh 25-year franchise was rejected by a congressional panel, shuttering the network’s flagship business and leading to the retrenchment of thousands of its employees.

In the absence of Channel 2, ABS-CBN’s programs have since fully migrated to digital. Over the past year, it has also found other platforms on television through blocktime partnerships, such as A2Z Channel 11 and select programs on TV5, on top of the network’s own cable channels.

“Ang pamilya ay di sinusukuan,” Vice Ganda said. “Nahihirapan ngunit nagtatagumpay. Andito pa rin kami para sa ’yo, Kapamilya!”

Since the shutdown, Vice Ganda has remained vocal of his loyalty to ABS-CBN, saying he owes the network for changing his life.

He remains a regular host of “It’s Showtime,” and is also set to premiere a separate game show, “Everybody, Sing,” in June.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC