‘Andito kami para sa’yo’: Kapamilya stars mark 1 year since ABS-CBN shutdown

Photos from Instagram accounts of Kim Chiu, Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, and JM de Guzman.

Several Kapamilya stars took to social media to recount the harrowing experience of witnessing ABS-CBN going off air after the government issued a cease and desist order against the network exactly a year ago.

On May 5, 2020, ABS-CBN signed off from free television and radio broadcast, a day after its franchise was left to expire in the House of Representatives.

“It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu recalled how allegations hurled against the network were answered but still given no chance to continue airing on free TV.

“A year ago today! Hearts are broken. So many questions, allegations have been answered yet.... still........... woke up today with a heavy heart, thinking of what the future is for us? Living like this. Afraid, scared, worried,” Chiu said on her Twitter account.

A year ago today!💙💚❤️ Hearts are broken. So many questions, allegations have been answered yet.... still........... 😔 woke up today with a heavy heart, thinking of what the future is for us? Living like this. Afraid, scared, worried. 😔 — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) May 5, 2021

Actress Angelica Panganiban, on the other hand, had a short yet strong statement to mark the first year anniversary of the shutdown, reiterating the calls of many Kapamilya supporters and employees -- they will never forget what happened in 2020.

“Isang taon na. Binusalan at pinatayan ng kabuhayan. Hindi kami makakalimot,” Panganiban posted on her Instagram account.

Actor Carlo Aquino also noted how other Kapamilya fans and staff remained loyal to ABS-CBN despite moving forward since the closure of ABS-CBN.

“Yung mga kapamilya na umusad na sa kanya kanya nilang mga buhay pero yung puso nila kasama pa din namin,” he said.

“Bagong Umaga” actress Nikki Valdez reminded the public that the network still exists, accompanied by a photo of color bars seen on television after signing off.

“Nandito pa kami... KAPAMILYA FOREVER,” Valdez shared.

Meanwhile, “Init sa Magdamag” star JM de Guzman paid tribute to loyal Kapamilya viewers who he described as the main reason why ABS-CBN keeps on functioning despite not having a franchise.

“ANDITO KAMI PARA SA 'YO — kayo po ang tanging dahilan kung bakit naglilingkod ang ABS-CBN, mula noon hanggang ngayon,” De Guzman quipped.

“Dahil sa inyong suporta, patuloy tayong nakakapaghatid ng mga kwento, nakapagbibigay ng saya at inspirasyon sa Pilipino.”

Host Bianca Gonzales also echoed what the actor said, thanking the public for their continuous support for the network.

“A year ago today. Salamat sa lahat ng patuloy na sumusuportang Kapamilya,” she said.

Noontime show host and award-winning actress Anne Curtis highlighted on a tweet how the station keeps on finding ways to deliver news, entertainment and public service for Filipinos in different parts of the world.

“It’s been a year since we were all left in disbelief. Maraming Salamat sa mga loyal Kapamilya who continue to support ABSCBN na patuloy gumagawa ng paraan para makapaglingkod, makapamahagi ng impormasyon, balita at makapagbigay saya sa pamilyang Pilipino saan mang parte ng mundo,” Curtis tweeted.

It’s been a year since we were all left in disbelief. Maraming Salamat sa mga loyal Kapamilya who continue to support ABSCBN na patuloy gumagawa ng paraan para makapaglingkod, makapamahagi ng impormasyon, balita at makapagbigay saya sa pamilyang Pilipino saan mang parte ng mundo pic.twitter.com/ow1VAyg5Jt — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 5, 2021

Julia Montes, on the other hand, turned to God to pray for ABS-CBN.

“Isang taon .. Lord alam namin di mo kame pinababayaan,” Montes posted.

Other Kapamilya personalities who also expressed their assurance to fans of continuous service were couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, Enrique Gil, and Melai Cantiveros.

Vice Ganda once again called ABS-CBN as his family to mark the first year since its forced broadcast shutdown.

“Isang taon na ang nakalipas nang tangkain ng mga ganid at masasamang loob na ang mga Kapamilya ay mapagkaitan ng serbisyong kailangang kailangan nila lalo sa panahon ng pandemya,” he wrote.

In the absence of Channel 2, ABS-CBN’s programs have since fully migrated to digital. Over the past year, it has also found other platforms on television through blocktime partnerships, such as A2Z Channel 11 and select programs on TV5, on top of the network’s own cable channels.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC