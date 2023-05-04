Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for "Ganun Talaga," the single of former "Idol Philippines" contestant Drei Sugay has been released on the official YouTube channel of Star Music on Wednesday night.

The more then four-minute video, which was directed by Jefferson Hao, also features "Pinoy Big Brother" former housemate Shanaia Gomez.

"Ganun Talaga," composed by Sugay himself, was arranged and produced by Nhiko Sabiniano.

The chill and carefree song that details the confusion that comes with the unpredictability of life and love, was released in various digital streaming platforms last February.

After his “Idol Philippines” journey, Sugay is more than ready to break into the music scene with his debut single released under Star Pop.

