Muad'Dib rides the sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' trailer

How does Paul Atreides transform a desert planet's fiercest warriors into the greatest fighting force in the universe? One way is to earn their respect, by riding the colossal sandworms of Arrakis.

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts, “Dune: Part Two” is based on the 1965 epic science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

In cinemas November 1, “Dune: Part Two” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.