Kyle Echarri remembers sister Bella in heartfelt post

MANILA -- Actor-singer Kyle Echarri turned to social media to share how he misses his younger sister Bella, who passed away a month ago.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Echarri uploaded a throwback video of his sister dancing.

"One month since you’ve been reunited with lolo. Feels like just yesterday you were telling me how much you missed the beach… Missing you more and more everyday my angel. Keep dancing like you always have," Echarri wrote.

Bella passed away last month, less than a year after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Despite her passing, Echarri said he is happy to know that his sister is now “done with the year of fighting something you never deserved.”

He said he takes comfort knowing that Bella can now “smile, sing, dance, swim, and EAT again.”

