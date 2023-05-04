MANILA -- Kim Chiu and Angelica Panganiban turned to social media to share their birthday greetings for their close friend, Bela Padilla.

On Instagram, Chiu honored Padilla for being a great friend and an amazing person as she uploaded photos of them together. Chiu also shared a photo collage showing her, Padilla and actress Angelica Panganiban.



"Happy happy birthday to my sister from another father! My Taurean twin, momsy Bely! Thank you for being a great friend, amazing person, and thank you for the random hangout and chikahan that end up being the best moment ever!!!!! I'm thankful dahil nakapag-avail ako ng unli-laugh sa friendship na 'to, I love it when you drive and ako pasahero, endless kwentuhan and etc.," Chiu wrote.

"I love you, momsy! Stay kind, sweet, humble, and loving person that you are. You have such a pure heart I'm lucky to witness and experience that. Also proud of you being a director, writer and actress at the same time! Hands down to the queen!!! Have a blast today," she wrote, adding "#ANGBEKI is not ANGBEKI without you in the middle."

Bela Padilla carries Angelica Panganiban's baby girl, Amila Sabine. Screen grab: Instagram/@iamangelicap

Meanwhile, Panganiban also shared a throwback snap of her baby girl, Amila Sabine, and Padilla.

"Happy birthday to my first visitor. We love you ninang Bela," Panganiban shared on Instagram Stories.

Panganiban, Padilla and Chiu became close in July 2017. They call their group AngBeKi, a combination of the first letters of their names.

In a previous interview, Chiu told ABS-CBN News that their friendship unexpectedly formed when she and Padilla "gatecrashed" a party where Panganiban was also invited.

Asked what their common denominator is, Chiu said: “Ang babaw pala naming lahat. 'Yung mga simpleng jokes, tawang tawa kami. 'Yung simpleng takbo sa UP, enjoy na enjoy kami.”

