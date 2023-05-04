Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing mark 2nd anniversary

MANILA -- RK Bagating and Jane Oineza celebrated on Wednesday their second anniversary as a couple.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the two shared their greetings to each other for their special day.

Bagatsing and Oineza had long been rumored to be together, following their first screen pairing in 2018 and their acting reunion in 2020.

It was in May 2021 when they first went public with their romance, with a TikTok video showing them sharing a kiss.

Last year, the two enjoyed their time in Europe, where they shot their film "Swing.”

Bagatsing is currently seen in the primetime drama “FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo,” while Oineza is part of ABS-CBN's upcoming series “Cattleya Killer.”

