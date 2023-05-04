Ian Veneracion made quite an entrance at the beach wedding of filmmaker Cathy Garcia.

As seen on his Instagram update, he arrived at the event by paragliding while showering flower petals from the sky.

“Showering you with love and petals from the sky,” he captioned his post. “Congratulations Direk Cathy and Brother Louie Louie Louie!”

The film and TV director tied the knot with cinematographer Louie Sampana on May 2 in Zambales.

The intimate beach wedding was attended by their family, and closest friends in and out of show business.

Aside from Veneracion, also in attendance were Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, and actors Joross Gamboa, Alden Richards, Janus del Prado, and Jeffrey Tam.

Garcia was previously married to Philip Molina, who died in 2009 in a vehicular accident in Baguio City. They have two children.