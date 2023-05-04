Anji Salvacion defines what she considers sexy

Anji Salvacion walks down the Strip at Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - In today's world where society often dictates what is considered "sexy," it's refreshing to hear from celebrities who are redefining what it means to be attractive.

Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Anji Salvacion, in particular, boldly spoke about her views on beauty and sexiness.

In an interview during Star Magic’s first-ever Hot Summer LaHot Sexy 2023 on Thursday, Salvacion conceded that social media indeed plays a role in shaping one’s perception of beauty and body image.

But she also wants to change the conversation around beauty.

“There is really a positive and a bad impact on it. Sometimes, people would develop these unrealistic standards of beauty out there,” she said.

“At the end of the day, what makes us sexy, or what makes us beautiful is our root, our core. That’s our beauty out there. That defines sexy for me,” she stressed.

For Salvacion, if everyone would only love and accept their true self, all the more that their beauty would shine through.

“To all people out there, just embrace yourself especially your roots. Kasi kung anong meron ka sa loob -- mapalabas man or mapaloob or mapamukha, sexy ka at maganda ka,” she said.

Salvacion, 20, first rose to fame as a contestant on "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and went on to join "ASAP Natin 'To" as a regular performer.

As the winning celebrity housemate of the 2021 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," Salvacion drew a wide fanbase whom she endearingly calls her "sunshines."