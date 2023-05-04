After 'Darna' stint, Jane de Leon ready for new projects

Photo from Jane de Leon's Instagram account.

MANILA — After her stint as the Filipino superheroine Darna, actress Jane de Leon is now ready to take on new projects.

In an article by ABS-CBN's Push, de Leon explained that she took a vacation first before she was becomes too busy preparing for her upcoming projects.

“Actually after 'Darna,' ang dami ngang nagsasabi na nasaan na raw ako ... Inaantay nila ako. Hindi raw ako nagpapakita. Una, nag-vacation muna ako, and I did a lot of shoots nga, especially endorsements. And, may mga upcoming projects talaga ako, especially movies. Hindi lang po talaga namin pwede sabihin sa lahat and gusto namin surprise," de Leon said in the article.

"And, maraming good news naman na dumarating sa ’kin after 'Darna' kaya ngayong May actually, ine-enjoy ko na ‘yung time ko kasi malapit na mag-start ulit ‘yung projects. Actually more than one ‘yung movie… So marami talaga kayong aabangan,” she added.

“Siguro something new sa action [genre] kasi nakita ako lagi ng tao na seryoso ako lagi sa 'Probinsyano,' sa 'Darna.' I think medyo nalalayo naman sa mga ganoong karakter.”

While she doesn't have any new projects with "Darna" co-stars Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia, she assured that she's still in touch with them.

“For now, kami nina Janella and Joshua, I think we have our own projects muna after 'Darna,' and sana soon, maybe after, we can do a collab together,” the actress said.

“Actually, kasi kakagaling ko lang din Singapore so sabi nga ni Jea, lagi nga niya akong kinukulit, kailan na ba ako babalik? And maybe this week, baka magkita kami kasi I promised nga na bibisita ako sa kanya kasi galing din siyang Japan. So continuous naman ‘yung communication namin together,” she added.

She also announced that she's also been doing vlogs.

“I’m trying to do new things sa life ko especially ‘yung pagda-drums, ipo-proceed ko na rin po ‘yun and other martial arts like nagta-try din po ako para ‘pag sumabak po ulit sa mga action, hindi po mabigla ‘yung katawan ko… Nag-aaral na rin po akong mag-motor [for] future projects ... And mahilig po talaga ako sa mga extreme po talaga na activities. Nacha-challenge po kasi ako lagi.”

