Sharon Cuneta and KC Concepcion. Photo from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta is a proud mother as her eldest child, KC Concepcion, is part of the New York-set movie "Asian Persuasion."

The country's "Megastar" took to social media to share a short but sweet message for Concepcion, who is now in the United States to work on the film.

"My eldest [KC] now doing an all-Asian, mostly Pinoy Hollywood movie. Tina, I am proud of you!" she said.

"Show the world what you've got!" she added.

It was announced last month that Concepcion has replaced Toni Gonzaga in “Asian Persuasion," to be directed by Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

Gonzaga reportedly left the production due to schedule conflicts.

Concepcion will play the film's lead actress opposite Filipino-American actor Dante Basco.

Other cast members of "Asian Persuasion" include Black Eyed Peas' Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion, Rachel Alejandro, Rex Navarrete, and Tony Labrusca, among others.