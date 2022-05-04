Shaina Magdayao shows support for Leni Robredo

MANILA -- Shaina Magdayao on Tuesday publicly showed her support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in the upcoming elections.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her with a pink flower -- a known symbol of Robredo's campaign -- behind her ear.

"Ako si Shaina Magdayao. Pilipino. Taxpayer. At gusto ko ng bukas na kulay rosas," she said.

Magdayao now joins the likes of Vice Ganda, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez, Anne Curtis, Kathryn Bernardo, and Nadine Lustre, among others, as celebrities who have voiced their support for Robredo.

Currently, she is part of the hit Kapamilya series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."