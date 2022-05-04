Former SexBomb Girls leader Rochelle Pangilinan. Instagram: @rochellepangilinan

MANILA — Actress-dancer Rochelle Pangilinan went public Wednesday with her preferred presidential candidate, enumerating reasons for her endorsement of Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for the country’s highest position.

The former SexBomb Girls leader, whose group has made a mark on pop culture, made the statement through her widely followed social media pages.

She shared a recent video statement from Robredo about the nearing May 9 elections.

In her caption, Pangilinan explained that her decision to vote for Robredo is for the future of her family.

Pangilinan and her husband, actor Arthur Solinap, have a three-year-old daughter.

“Ako ay isang ina. Pangunahin sa isip ko ang kinabukasan ng aking pamilya, lalo na ang anak ko. Nag-research ako... nakinig... nagbasa... nagdasal para ako ay magabayan patungo sa taong dapat kong iboto,” she wrote.

Referring to Robredo, Pangilinan said: “Bakit siya ang napagdesisyunan kong iboto? Siya ay Maka-Diyos. Hindi sinungaling. Hindi magnanakaw. Palagi siyang may ginagawa. Hindi sya puro salita. Hindi sya nagsalita ng masakit laban sa kapwa kahit masasakit na salita ang natatanggap nya.”

“Higit sa lahat isa din syang Ina kagaya ko. Kaya importante rin sa kanya. Ang mga dahilang importante sa akin, ang pamilya at ang anak,” she added.

Pangilinan is the latest showbiz personality to publicly show support for Robredo this week — the last stretch of the campaign before election day on May 9.

