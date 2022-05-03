MANILA — RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 their first anniversary as a couple, belatedly confirming when they first became official.

On Instagram, the two shared the same set of photos of their anniversary date at a restaurant.

“Happy first,” their shared caption went.

Bagatsing, 33, and Oineza, 25, had long been rumored to be together, following their first screen pairing in 2018 and their acting reunion in 2020.

It was in May 2021 when they first went public with their romance, with a TikTok video showing them sharing a kiss.

At the time, however, they had to directly confirm being officially together.

Oineza is currently seen in the hit primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow,” while Bagatsing is set to appear in the ABS-CBN crime series “Sellblock.”