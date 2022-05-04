MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have teamed up with three filmmakers who have been instrumental in their journey as a love team.

In an Instagram post, the actress teased that she and Padilla are working with directors Cathy Garcia Molina, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and Olivia Lamasan for a reunion special which will be released "soon."

Titled "2Good2gether: A Special Reunion," the project will take viewers through "KathNiel's beginning, present, and future."

“How did we get so lucky to have not just one, not two, but three directors who patiently guided us every step of the way? We are beyond blessed to have been mentored by these 3 amazing women," Bernardo said in the caption.

"Direk Cathy, Direk Mae, and our Inang, maraming salamat po… You know the rest! Mothers know best," she added.

According to Bernardo's post, "2Good2gether: A Special Reunion" will be released via the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

No other details about the project have been disclosed.

Currently, Bernardo and Padilla are gearing up for the airing of their comeback series "2 Good 2 Be True."

It will have an exclusive 72-hour window on the global streaming platform Netflix before its episodes hit free and pay television.

The premiere date of "2 Good 2 Be True" is May 13 on Netflix, and May 16 on free TV.