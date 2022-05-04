'Crush' star Auli’i Cravalho on living loudly and proudly

Auli'i Cravalho. Courtesy: Hulu "Crush"

The movie 'Crush' is a coming-of-age queer romantic comedy with Rowan Blanchard and Auli'i Cravalho in the lead roles.

It's directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham.

"It's a beautiful rom-com that's filled with teenagers who are queer and most also played by actors who are out in crowd, and that feels really important. And also our director and our writers are queer and part of the LGBTQ community. As we know, it is so important to have that representation behind the screen because that makes the stories that much richer, so I'm so glad to be a part of it," Cravalho noted.

Courtesy: Hulu "Crush"

In April 2020, the actress came out as bisexual through a social media post. She attended the recent 2022 GLAAD Awards, her first time to personally attend the show that proudly celebrates her community.

"Seeing people live loudly and proudly and as a young woman myself, it brings me a lot of joy. And it's like a light right now. I needed this."

Cravalho, who famously voiced the title role in Disney's 'Moana,' believes that being able to live her truth in her art and in her personal life is very important.

Courtesy: Hulu "Crush"

"I'm growing up and I'm just figuring it out as I go. But tonight I'm wearing (fashion designer Thierry) Mugler and I didn't think that would happen so this little island girl is very grateful to be here," she added during the GLAAD Awards.

Cravalho will also be the voice of another Disney character as she plays the title role in the upcoming animated series 'Hailey's On It!' where she co-stars with Filipino Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. Meanwhile, 'Crush' is now out on Hulu.