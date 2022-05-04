BB Gandanghari is now an American citizen

MANILA – After years of being based in the United States, BB Gandanghari shared on social media that she is now officially an American citizen.

In an Instagram post, Gandanghari shared a clip showing an American flag and a document about becoming a US citizen.

“#MovingOn: officially American. Made in USA… the next chapter,” she wrote in the caption while using an audio excerpt from one of Jennifer Lopez’ speeches, quoting the portion where the singer is saying she is just getting started.

In another post, Gandanghari used the hashtags #CrossingOver and #AmericanDream before saying that the world is changing and so is she.

Another Instagram post shows her reciting the oath of allegiance to the United States.

More than five years ago, a Los Angeles court approved the name and gender change documents of Gandanghari.

Gandanghari, then Rustom Padilla, first came out of the closet during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. In one of the most memorable moments of the popular reality TV show, Padilla admitted to fellow housemate Keanna Reeves that he is gay.

Padilla eventually decided to take the name BB Gandanghari and in an interview with "Tapatan ni Tunying" in July 2014, clarified that she is a transgender woman and not gay.

"When I came out, wala naman akong boyfriend. Wala naman akong karealsyon. So parang sabi ko, what makes me gay? Fast forward to three years after, hindi pala ako gay. Transgender pala ako," she said at the time.