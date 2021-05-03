WATCH: Angelina Jolie is a celestial warrior queen in Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' teaser

Watch more in iWantTFC

Marvel Studios has revealed its first look at Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" about a race of immortals who protect Earth from monsters called the Deviants.

Based on the comic book by comic legend Jack Kirby, the film stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Eternals is set for release on Nov. 5 later this year.

Other movies on the Marvel Studios schedule include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels.