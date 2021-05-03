LOOK: Ben&Ben teases lead single from new album

MANILA — Ben&Ben is ready for its comeback.

On Monday, the group teased the release of the first single from their upcoming album.

Titled “Upuan,” the track will be released on May 7.

Its art features a young boy seated on a chair, with an empty chair beside him.

In a separate post, Ben&Ben also hinted at further releases or announcements for the month of May, with cryptic emojis.

HERE WE GO 💙💛

MAY SCHEDULE

stay tuned pic.twitter.com/ZoX40LA7Al — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) May 1, 2021

The number “4” is scheduled on the 10th, while a bed emoji is shown beside the 14th. The bed emoji, with a film camera emoji, are meanwhile seen with the 23rd.

Apparently most intriguing for followers are the emoji of leaves with the flag of South Korea, scheduled on the 28th, with many speculating it has something to do with the band’s previous hit “Leaves.”

