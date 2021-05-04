Iwi Laurel joins daughter Nicole for new version of her '80s hit 'Special Memory'

Iwi Laurel and daughter Nicole Laurel Asensio. Handout

MANILA – Noted '80s singer Iwi Laurel is set to release a new version of her hit song “Special Memory,” this time as a duet with her daughter Nicole Laurel Asensio.

In time for Mother’s Day, the re-recorded version of the song will be launched on May 9 on Spotify, while its music video be released on May 14 via Facebook Live.

Originally used for the soundtrack of the movie “Hotshots,” the elder Laurel recalled how the Cecile Azarcon composition changed her life back in 1983.

“This song really took me by surprise because way back in 1983, I was singing, working and studying at the same time. When I was offered this song, I thought my mind was set on becoming a lawyer, but then the film became a hit and the song garnered awards, and so I guess I became a singer, not a lawyer,” she said.

Three years after her first encounter with Azarcon, she gave birth to Nicole, whom she raised as a single mother.

Looking back at her childhood, Nicole said she was familiar with “Special Memory” because everyone knew her mom because of it and people would constantly ask if she could sing it.

“I grew up around that beautiful melody, but it was only as I got older that I realize how much more ‘Special Memory’ meant to me than a song my mother once sang. It was the last song she recorded before changing her life entirely to raise me,” she said.

“I saw how tough things were for mom when I was growing up around her, how she worked tirelessly making ends meet, how she made countless sacrifices to ensure me a better life. I relished every home cooked meal and home baked cake. I saw the tears and I saw the happiness, I am forever grateful,” she added.

Now that she ventured into music as well, Nicole thought of doing a remake of “Special Memory.”

“After Dad passed away, it was just the two of us left, and it really makes me look back on the years she raised me. I just felt an overwhelming desire to thank her somehow. It was then when I first attempted to reach out to Ms. Cecile Azarcon’s publisher to ask permission if we could remake the song and re-arrange it as a duet,” she said.

They got Azarcon’s blessing and they immediately worked on the new arrangement with keyboardist Nikko Rivera, who’s mentor is Homer Flores, the person who originally arranged her mom’s song.

“I had bumped into Mr. Homer at Nikko’s wedding and mustered up the courage to ask him if he would be willing to arrange it. I could not be more grateful that they both said 'yes,' and the arrangement that came of these two great musical forces was sensational,” she said.