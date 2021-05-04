How ABS-CBN helped Nikki Valdez send her daughter to school

MANILA -- Veteran actress Nikki Valdez expressed her gratitude to her mother network ABS-CBN for helping send her daughter Olivia to school noiw that she finished grade school.

On Instagram, Valdez recalled when she was still a solo parent and was just about to return to showbiz after a two-year break.

“I was then already a solo parent with zero confidence and just enough money in my bank account as I was starting my acting career again after a 2-year hiatus from showbiz,” Valdez said.

“I sat down [together with my Mom] in front of a small grotto inside the school grounds and asked, ‘Kakayanin ko po ba ito?’” she vividly remembered.

“I cannot help but look back to all of those days when I thought I could not support you on my own. Lord and Mama Mary, You both have been so good. You gave me strength as I put my faith in You and gave me so many good people to help and provide,” she added.

Valdez credited ABS-CBN, especially the late director Wenn Deramas and Lauren Dyogi, head of ABS-CBN TV production, for giving her work to provide for her family.

“Nung nabubuhay pa si Direk Wenn Deramas and he found out na nasa Pilipinas na ako for good, tinawagan niya ako agad to tell me isasama niya ako sa show niya and Direk Lauren Dyogi thank you too. I will never forget your phone call assuring me that I will have work so I can sustain my daughter,” she posted.

She also threw a shoutout for her husband, Luis Garcia, who has been a good provider aside from being a math tutor.

“Thank you for being a good provider, math tutor, my partner and Dada in raising Olivia. You are our God’s BEST my love. Maraming maraming salamat,” Valdez said.

Valdez was part of the recently concluded afternoon series of the Kapamilya network, “Bagong Umaga.”

