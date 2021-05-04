Donny Pangilinan, inaming nakakaramdam ng pressure sa ‘He’s Into Her’

Mula sa Instagram ni Donny Pangilinan

Hindi itinanggi ng aktor na si Donny Pangilinan na nakakaramdam ito ng pressure dahil sa inaasahan ng mga manonood sa adaptation ng sikat na kuwentong “He’s Into Her.”

Sa virtual media conference ng inaabangang serye, ibinahagi ni Pangilinan na naiisip nito ang magiging reaksyon ng maraming fans ng kuwento lalo pa’t may mga eksenang naidagdag na wala sa libro.

“There is also that pressure to maybe reach that expectation of a lot of people for the book. Especially that there are some scenes na wala sa book and there are some changes,” ani Pangilinan.

Pero naniniwala ang aktor na kaya nilang maibigay sa mga manonood ang iba’t ibang klase ng emosyon sa kuwento nina Deib at Max, na gagamapanan ni Belle Mariano.

“We gave our best and alam namin that at the end of the day we all just wanted to give something that will inspire people and make them go through a rollercoaster of emotions and I believe we did that,” saad ng aktor.

Samantala, sa kabila ng dalawang taong paghihintay, hindi naman umano nainip si Donny sa pag-ere ng palabas dahil nandoon pa rin naman ang chemistry nilang dalawa ni Belle nang ituloy ang shoot.

“What excites me is just the fact that it’s been so long. And we’re finally all here. This pandemic has made us realize a lot of things and of the things for me was that I really missed to be on set, I really missed working,” dagdag pa ni Pangilinan.

Mas nangingibabaw aniya ang pananabik ng cast na mapanood ang kabuuan ng serye.

“Sobrang proud ako sa cast na ito kasi we gave it our all. I really believe that. And kung anong expectation nila sa shooting, I think we gave it times two, times three, times four, times 10.”

Mapapanood ang “He’s Into Her” simula May 30, 8:45 p.m., sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, at TFC.

Tatagal ng 10 episodes ang nasabing serye hanggang sa Hulyo sa direksyon ni Chad Vidanes at base sa libro ni Maxine Lat.

Makakasama ni Donny at Belle sina Vivoree Esclito, Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Joao Costancia, Criza Taa, Jeremiah Lisbo, Dalia Varde, Limer Veloso, Melizza Jimenez, Ashley del Mundo, Gello Marquez, Sophie Reyes, at Jim Morales.

