Blackpink’s Lisa and Ten from NCT dance on Instagram together

Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink and Ten of K-pop groups NCT and SuperM as well as China-oriented boy band WayV took to Instagram this week in an break-the-internet-worthy dance video.

Shared by Ten on Sunday to his Instagram account, the video featured the Thai K-pop stars dancing to WayV’s latest single Kick Back.

Both Lisa and Ten grew up in Thailand before moving to South Korea

The pair are each recognised as talented dancers, and their collaboration excited audiences across the globe as fans applauded both their skills and their friendship across various social media platforms.

Within 24 hours of Ten sharing the video, the short clip had been viewed almost 6 million times on Instagram.

The timing of Ten sharing the video coincided with a broadcast of a recent episode of the Chinese competition show Youth With You, where Lisa mentored her team through a cover of the song.

The Blackpink member revealed on the show that she had asked Ten to teach her the song, which WayV released in March.