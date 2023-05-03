Why Xyriel Manabat won't get her chest piercings back



MANILA -- Actress Xyriel Manabat has no plan of getting back her dermal piercings.

This was after her piercings on the neck and chest turned into keloid scars.

"Mayroon po akong dermal or surface piercing, nag-keloid po siya kasi na-infect," Manabat said in her "Magandang Buhay" guesting on Wednesday.

"Bale apat na dermal piercing. Iba't ibang timeline pero lahat po infected."

Asked if she still plans of getting them back, Manabat said: "Wala na po akong balak. Mahirap po kapag matutulog."

It was last year when Manabat showed off her chest piercings. She even shared photos of herself while undergoing the procedure through her social media post.

In her "Magandang Buhay" guesting, Manabat also showed off her ear piercings and the the bike tattoo that she got.

"'Yung tattoo ko po is isa lang, minimalist po siya, 'yung front view po ng bike. For me, representation ng ups and downs. Hindi ba 'yung pedal nasa taas, nasa baba. Nakuha ko ito one of my lowest. Maliit lang po siya pero I know na tatak po 'yung meaning," Manabat said.

Manabat is best known for her performances in hit primetime shows such as "100 Days to Heaven" "and "Hawak Kamay."

While it seems just like yesterday when she appeared as the endearing child star on television, Manabat is now an 18-year-old young lady.

Manabat started her showbiz career after joining Star Circle Quest in 2009. She was last recently seen in the ABS-CBN series "Wildflower" as the young Lily/Ivy Aguas.

Currently, Manabat is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "Dirty Linen," which is now on its second season.

