WATCH: Ria Atayde reveals dream role

MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde talked about her dream role as she sat down for the “Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.”

On Tuesday, the actress said she wants to portray a character with mental disability.

"Dati sinasabi ko 'wala akong dream role.' Although anything they give me I will take. 'Yung kahit anong maisip nilang bagay sa akin 'sige game let's do it.' Pero personally given the chance, I'd want to portray 'yung may mental disability," Atayde said.

"And, maybe LGBT. Oo, because it's so far from me," the actress added.

In the interview, Atayde talked about her journey in show business and shared her ultimate goal as an actress.

"My ultimate goal kasi talaga is longevity. Gusto ko nandito ako sa industriya for as long as it would have me. I want to be able to act for as long as I can," said Atayde, adding that acting is her passion.

"Not a lot of people can say na 'yung chosen career nila is something that they are super passionate about. And I am so blessed na at the age of 30, I can say that I am happy doing what I do. Super happy doing what I do. I can't imagine doing anything else," Atayde said.

Atayde, who was last seen in series "Viral Scandal," is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Cattleya Killer" with her brother Arjo.

