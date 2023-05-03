WATCH: Janine Berdin shows off her tattoos

MANILA -- OPM singer Janine Berdin shared the stories behind her tattoos on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday.

Berdin has several tattoos, including one on her right middle finger, as well as one on her left fist.

"Ito po (flame/fire) is to remind me to keep the passion burning when I'm holding the mic, parang ganoon. Ito naman po (middle finger) pa-cute lang. Pero this also like represents my personality na sparkly na ganun, kaya ko po siya kinuha," Berdin shared.

She also have a kunai knife tattoo on her right inner arm.

"I have a big one here, my first big one. It's a kunai from the anime 'Naruto.' This is for me and my sister," she said.

Her biggest tattoo is a dream catcher on her left leg.

"Kasi ambitious po ako na tao marami po akong dreams and to keep the bad dreams away na rin po," Berdin said.

She also has a BoJack Horse and a Thai phrase which translates to "I got a tattoo in Thailand."

Just recently, Berdin released her latest single "bagay nga tayo, pero."

