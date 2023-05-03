One more chance: Director Cathy Garcia marries again

Film and TV director Cathy Garcia has tied the knot with cinematographer Louie Sampana on May 2 in Zambales.

The intimate beach wedding was attended by their family, and closest friends in and out of show business.

In attendance were Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, who caught the bride's bouquet.

Also present were Joross Gamboa, Alden Richards, Ian Veneracion, Janus del Prado, Jeffrey Tam.

Below are some of the photos and clips taken from the wedding of Garcia and Sampana as shared on social media by their guests.

Garcia was previously married to Philip Molina, who died in 2009 in a vehicular accident in Baguio City. They have two children.

Garcia is the director behind the blockbuster movies "A Very Special Love," "You Changed My Life" "One More Chance," "Hello, Love, Goodbye," "Seven Sundays," "Four Sisters and a Wedding," She’s Dating the Gangster," and many more.

She also directed hit TV shows including "Pangako Sa ‘Yo" (2015), "Dolce Amore," and "La Luna Sangre."