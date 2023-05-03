LOOK: KD Estrada marks 21st birthday with Alexa Ilacad

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor KD Estrada has turned a year older on Wednesday, May 3.

Based on his Instagram Stories post, Estrada welcomed his 21st birthday with love team partner Alexa Ilacad.

KD Estrada turns 21. Screen grab: Instagram/@kdestrada_

KD Estrada turns 21. Screen grab: Instagram/@kdestrada_

"The best things in life," Estrada captioned one of his posts, showing him and Ilacad together.

Ilacad and Estrada developed a bond inside the "Pinoy Big Brothe: Kumunity" as housemates, resulting to fans dubbing their duo "KDLex."

The two have been vocal about their mutual fondness for each other, but have not confirmed an off-screen relationship, despite speculation.

Estrada and Ilacad are two of the stars of "Pira-Pirasong Pangarap," which is the first teleserye collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC