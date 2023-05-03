LOOK: KD Estrada marks 21st birthday with Alexa Ilacad

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor KD Estrada has turned a year older on Wednesday, May 3.
Based on his Instagram Stories post, Estrada welcomed his 21st birthday with love team partner Alexa Ilacad.
"The best things in life," Estrada captioned one of his posts, showing him and Ilacad together.
Ilacad and Estrada developed a bond inside the "Pinoy Big Brothe: Kumunity" as housemates, resulting to fans dubbing their duo "KDLex."
The two have been vocal about their mutual fondness for each other, but have not confirmed an off-screen relationship, despite speculation.
Estrada and Ilacad are two of the stars of "Pira-Pirasong Pangarap," which is the first teleserye collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5.
