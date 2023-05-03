Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: KD Estrada marks 21st birthday with Alexa Ilacad

Posted at May 03 2023 11:41 AM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor KD Estrada has turned a year older on Wednesday, May 3. 

Based on his Instagram Stories post, Estrada welcomed his 21st birthday with love team partner Alexa Ilacad.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/tvpatrol/05/03/kd1.jpg
KD Estrada turns 21. Screen grab: Instagram/@kdestrada_
https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/tvpatrol/05/03/kd2.jpg
KD Estrada turns 21. Screen grab: Instagram/@kdestrada_

"The best things in life," Estrada captioned one of his posts, showing him and Ilacad together.

Ilacad and Estrada developed a bond inside the "Pinoy Big Brothe: Kumunity" as housemates, resulting to fans dubbing their duo "KDLex."

The two have been vocal about their mutual fondness for each other, but have not confirmed an off-screen relationship, despite speculation. 

Estrada and Ilacad are two of the stars of "Pira-Pirasong Pangarap," which is the first teleserye collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5. 

