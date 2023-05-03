“Bukas na bukas din!”

These were the words of Daniel Padilla as he teased about marrying Kathryn Bernardo after she caught the bridal bouquet during the wedding of filmmaker Cathy Garcia to cinematographer Louie Sampana.

One of Garcia and Sampana’s guests caught this on video and was reposted by KathNiel fans on social media.

Although it was only said in jest, supporters of the two were so thrilled about how Padilla and Bernardo are so certain about their relationship.

Meanwhile, actor Janus del Prado, who was also at Garcia’s wedding, shared a clip of Padilla putting on the wedding garter on Bernardo.

“Ayan na! Kayo na next, 'tol!” del Prado said as he made fun of the couple.

Padilla and Bernardo have been a couple for 11 years now although they were first paired onscreen in the 2011 teen series “Growing Up.”

Last year, Bernardo said they had originally intended to get married at their age now, but opted to take further steps to get ready for settling down together.

Padilla, nevertheless, has been adamant about being “ready now,” saying he hopes to exchange vows with Bernardo before or once either of them turns 30.